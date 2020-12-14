BBK Capital Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Lithium Americas Corp, Nano One Materials Corp, Sells Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company BBK Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Lithium Americas Corp, Nano One Materials Corp, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, sells Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BBK Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, BBK Capital Partners, LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LAC, JPST, RCL, VSS, BBBY, SEDG, GBTC, AMAT, KMB, LQD, APD, NVTA, TCEHY, WSSH, SO, NWL, AXTI, MUX, JSDA,

LAC, JPST, RCL, VSS, BBBY, SEDG, GBTC, AMAT, KMB, LQD, APD, NVTA, TCEHY, WSSH, SO, NWL, AXTI, MUX, JSDA, Added Positions: VYM, NNOMF, CHE, SPDW, SPEM, VOO, SCHP, QUAL, PSP, PYPL, GLDM, SJM, FB, CVS, AMZN, CSX, SPY, GOOG, VNE, BCSF, AGG, WMT, DDD, GTBIF, ZG, COMM, EMB, QQQ, ATR, BRK.B, BA, GILD, GS, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, MCD, MU, PNC, PFE, VZ, GLD, FVD, PM, EFA, MMNFF, SSTI, CLDR, ABBV, AMBA, UNP, SA, BKNG, NVS, JPM, ENB, ADP, T,

VYM, NNOMF, CHE, SPDW, SPEM, VOO, SCHP, QUAL, PSP, PYPL, GLDM, SJM, FB, CVS, AMZN, CSX, SPY, GOOG, VNE, BCSF, AGG, WMT, DDD, GTBIF, ZG, COMM, EMB, QQQ, ATR, BRK.B, BA, GILD, GS, GOOGL, IBM, JNJ, MCD, MU, PNC, PFE, VZ, GLD, FVD, PM, EFA, MMNFF, SSTI, CLDR, ABBV, AMBA, UNP, SA, BKNG, NVS, JPM, ENB, ADP, T, Reduced Positions: EXG, AVK, HDV, WKHS, PG, NEAR, MSFT, SQ, ETG, PEP, LVS, OASPQ, WFC, V, CVX, FIS, GDX, TSLA, BAC, BCRX, CHD, FARM, NVDA, SYBT, USMV, VTV, VUG, BIDU, EMR, NEE, FDS, INTC, JKHY, PRGO, CRM, SAFM, TECH, TSCO, APTV, W, DGRO, FTCS, IVV, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AMD, MO, CTAS, KO, CUB, FITB, FL, GIS, GPC, HRB, HD, HON, HRL, KNX, MSM, MRK, NKE, PBR, QCOM, ROST, SBUX, VFC, GWW, WSM, WLTW, MA, QLYS, GRWG, SNAP, LYFT, CQQQ, EEM, IEFA, IWF, IWP, MBB, VCSH, AMGN, BAX, VIAC, EMN, ERIC, FNMA, F, GNW, HSY, LOW, NOK, SMG, SWKS, TJX, UNH, SPRWF, BTEGF, QCAAF, NMVA, OGI, LHSIF, EFAV, IJR, VWO, XLF,

EXG, AVK, HDV, WKHS, PG, NEAR, MSFT, SQ, ETG, PEP, LVS, OASPQ, WFC, V, CVX, FIS, GDX, TSLA, BAC, BCRX, CHD, FARM, NVDA, SYBT, USMV, VTV, VUG, BIDU, EMR, NEE, FDS, INTC, JKHY, PRGO, CRM, SAFM, TECH, TSCO, APTV, W, DGRO, FTCS, IVV, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AMD, MO, CTAS, KO, CUB, FITB, FL, GIS, GPC, HRB, HD, HON, HRL, KNX, MSM, MRK, NKE, PBR, QCOM, ROST, SBUX, VFC, GWW, WSM, WLTW, MA, QLYS, GRWG, SNAP, LYFT, CQQQ, EEM, IEFA, IWF, IWP, MBB, VCSH, AMGN, BAX, VIAC, EMN, ERIC, FNMA, F, GNW, HSY, LOW, NOK, SMG, SWKS, TJX, UNH, SPRWF, BTEGF, QCAAF, NMVA, OGI, LHSIF, EFAV, IJR, VWO, XLF, Sold Out: EVT, ETO, BTO, DIAX, EDD, ARCC, GRX, QQQX, PHYS, ETJ, ETY, EOS, FANG, KEYS, IEF, ARCT, SHY, PTON, AMLP, QLD, THQ, BP, FEI, BTT, SPWR, FEZ, BFK, RVT, OPCH, WTRH, MRO,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 318,991 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 293,822 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 59,022 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,176 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,510 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 332,857 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $120.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 811.06%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $90.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 69,787 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nano One Materials Corp by 103.92%. The purchase prices were between $1 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,195,830 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,384 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 272.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,362 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $336.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,014 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,096 shares as of 2020-09-30.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $18.84 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $19.84.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The sale prices were between $20.39 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23.