Atlas Mara Limited Announces Notification of Major Interest in Shares - 2

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Atlas Mara (LSE:ATMA):
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Atlas Mara Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Intra-group transfer
X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto, Canada
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Fairfax Africa Holdings Investments Limited (outgoing shareholder)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Ebene, Mauritius
Name
11487850 Canada Inc. (incoming shareholder)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto, Canada
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
08/12/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
14/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
42.26%
0.00%
42.26%
170,272,228
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
42.26%
0.00%
42.26%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
VGG0697K1066
71,958,670
42.26%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
71,958,670
42.26%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
42.26%
42.26%
42.26%
11487850 Canada Inc.
42.26%
42.26%
42.26%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held
N/A
11. Additional informationxvi
Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation, a company ultimately controlled by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, entered into a purchase agreement with HFA Topco, L.P., Helios Holdings Limited and Helios
Holdings Partners Limited. As a condition to closing of such purchase agreement, Fairfax Africa Holdings Investments Limited, a company ultimately controlled by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, which holds a 42.26% shareholding in Atlas Mara Limited, transferred its entire shareholding in Atlas Mara Limited to its affiliate, 11487850 Canada Inc., by way of an intra-group transfer. 11487850 Canada Inc. is also ultimately controlled by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.
Place of completion
Toronto, Canada
Date of completion
14/12/2020
