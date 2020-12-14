EGF Theramed Signs Agreement to Acquire Seedadelic Med Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF)(FSE:AUHP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent dated as of December 14, 2020 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Seedadelic Med Corp. ("Seedadelic"), a private Ontario corporation) in exchange for the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.115 per common share to Seedadelic shareholders (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Company has also agreed to pay a finder's fee on the closing of the Proposed Transaction.)

The Proposed Transaction will provide the Company with ownership of Seedadelic, a seedbank holding consisting of LSA and psychedelic properties. LSA is a legal alternative to LSD consisting of similar properties and effects of D-lysergic acid diethylamide but with less side effects. Seedbank will allow the Company to market and commercialize in a legal and rapid pace.

"We are incredibly pleased to be on the forefront of psychedelic technology. LSA is an underutilized and very rarely recognized compared to its alternative LSD. We feel there is a significant gap in the market that we can fill with LSA products and its properties," stated Jatinder Dhaliwal - Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that the final terms and structure for the Proposed Transaction have not yet been determined. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, completion of customary due diligence and receipt of any required regulatory approvals. The Proposed Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions are satisfied. The Company will provide additional information regarding the Proposed Transaction as soon as it becomes available.

