SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Sequential Brands owns a portfolio of consumer brands in fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories, including Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, AND1 and Avia. The Company has both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees.

On December 11, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that “SEC Charges Sequential Brands Group Inc. with Deceiving Investors by Failing to Timely Impair Goodwill”. Further “by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year”.

On this news, Sequential Brand’s stock price fell from its day’s high of $17.50 to close at $16.20 or almost 7.5% during intraday trading on December 11, 2020.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sequential Brands should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totalling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

