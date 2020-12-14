Pluralsight Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Pluralsight, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ PS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share is fair to Pluralsight shareholders.
Halper Sadeh encourages Pluralsight shareholders to [url="]click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options[/url] or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether Pluralsight and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Pluralsight shareholders; (2) determine whether Vista is underpaying for Pluralsight; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Pluralsight shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Pluralsight shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005741/en/