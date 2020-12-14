  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Hearing Is More Essential Than Ever This Holiday Season

December 14, 2020 | About: MIL:AMP +1.72%


An estimated 1 out of every 3 individuals over the age of 65 has some degree of hearing loss, according to estimates from the World Health Organization.



With COVID-19 still widespread across the country, and an upcoming holiday season that many may spend in isolation, untreated hearing loss in the senior population is more than just a nuisance, it risks deepening feelings of isolation and can lead to more serious health concerns.



Several scientific studies have shown a correlation between hearing loss and cognitive deficits. In fact, according to recent research from John Hopkins, the risk of developing dementia was up to 5 times more likely in patients with hearing loss, depending on the severity of their loss.



“Untreated hearing loss has also been linked to many serious conditions, including depression, Alzheimer’s and diabetes,” says Dr. Thomas Tedeschi, Chief Audiology Officer for Amplifon Americas. “With the holiday season upon us, and many of our older loved ones still unable to fully socialize as in years past, it is more important than ever to ensure they are getting the care they need, including prioritizing their hearing health care.”



The good news is that studies, like recent ones published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, have shown the potential impact hearing aid usage may have on helping slow cognitive decline and improve cognitive performance.



What’s more, hearing aid technology has never been better, and companies like Miracle-Ear are making great strides in expanding the possibilities to identify a distinctive hearing care solution that best matches personal needs:





  • Miracle-EarMINI™ - No one will see them, but you’ll notice the difference.




  • Miracle-EarENERGY™ - Say goodbye to batteries.




  • Miracle-EarCONNECT™ - Stay connected, hear your best.




  • Miracle-EarEasy™ - Affordable hearing solutions with essential functionality.




If you or someone you love would benefit from a free hearing examination, make an appointment with your local Miracle-Ear hearing care professional today and make the most of this holiday season.



About Amplifon 



Amplifon, global leader in the hearing care retail market, empowers people to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon’s around 17,000 people worldwide strive every day to understand the unique needs of every customer, delivering exclusive, innovative and highly personalized products and services, to ensure everyone the very best solution and an outstanding experience. Amplifon operates through a network of around 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. More information about the company is available at [url="]www.amplifon.com%2Fcorporate[/url].



About Miracle-Ear®



Miracle-Ear, a division of Amplifon Group, has been a trusted resource in hearing solutions for over 70 years. Based in Minneapolis, MN, Miracle-Ear specializes in customizable hearing solutions that feature discreet, comfortable products designed to meet each individual's hearing loss needs. Free hearing evaluations are available at more than 1,500 franchised locations across the U.S. For more information, visit [url="]www.miracle-ear.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005713/en/


