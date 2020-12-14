PG&E Pays Over $268 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties

For the second half of 2020, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $268 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.“Property tax payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we continue to make in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires,” said David Thomason, Vice President, Controller and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E.PG&E’s payments of more than $268 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020, to, June 30, 2021, are more than $537 million — an increase of nearly $28 million, or 5.5 percent, compared with the prior tax year.The increase in property tax payments reflect PG&E’s continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Last year, PG&E provided [url="]%2417.5+million+in+community+grants+and+investments[/url] to enhance local educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. PG&E employees provide volunteer service in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of [url="]economic+development+services[/url] to help local businesses grow.





Alameda — $32,404,709







Alpine — $80,538







Amador — $1,108,032







Butte — $ 5,667,359







Calaveras — $ 1,191,644







Colusa — $ 4,137,638







Contra Costa — $ 21,497,366







El Dorado — $ 1,740,390







Fresno — $ 18,276,652







Glenn — $ 1,002,342







Humboldt — $ 4,106,763







Kern — $ 9,771,985







Kings — $ 1,706,582







Lake — $ 961,632







Lassen — $ 51,276







Madera — $ 2,510,612







Marin — $ 4,750,923







Mariposa — $ 318,727







Mendocino — $ 1,824,242







Merced — $ 3,967,492







Modoc — $ 214,875







Monterey — $ 4,022,424







Napa — $ 3,369,198







Nevada — $ 1,357,769







Placer — $ 6,606,295







Plumas — $ 2,565,430







Sacramento — $ 7,024,199







San Benito — $ 877,418







San Bernardino — $ 1,450,867







San Diego — $ 6,446







San Francisco — $ 14,835,825







San Joaquin — $ 13,167,723







San Luis Obispo — $ 10,392,451







San Mateo — $ 15,317,959







Santa Barbara — $ 1,180,653







Santa Clara — $ 33,320,405







Santa Cruz — $ 2,016,295







Shasta — $ 6,227,812







Sierra — $ 124,531







Siskiyou — $ 100,917







Solano — $ 6,654,033







Sonoma — $ 8,764,068







Stanislaus — $ 2,904,283







Sutter — $ 1,415,569







Tehama — $ 1,551,202







Trinity — $ 181,612







Tulare — $ 610,699







Tuolumne — $ 910,615







Yolo — $ 2,917,664







Yuba — $ 1,474,638







