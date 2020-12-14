PG&E Pays Over $268 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties

For the second half of 2020, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $268 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.
“Property tax payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we continue to make in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires,” said David Thomason, Vice President, Controller and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E.
PG&E’s payments of more than $268 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020, to, June 30, 2021, are more than $537 million — an increase of nearly $28 million, or 5.5 percent, compared with the prior tax year.
The increase in property tax payments reflect PG&E’s continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.
PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Last year, PG&E provided [url="]%2417.5+million+in+community+grants+and+investments[/url] to enhance local educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. PG&E employees provide volunteer service in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of [url="]economic+development+services[/url] to help local businesses grow.
PG&E’s First Installment of Property Taxes Paid on December 10, 2020
Alameda — $32,404,709
Alpine — $80,538
Amador — $1,108,032
Butte — $ 5,667,359
Calaveras — $ 1,191,644
Colusa — $ 4,137,638
Contra Costa — $ 21,497,366
El Dorado — $ 1,740,390
Fresno — $ 18,276,652
Glenn — $ 1,002,342
Humboldt — $ 4,106,763
Kern — $ 9,771,985
Kings — $ 1,706,582
Lake — $ 961,632
Lassen — $ 51,276
Madera — $ 2,510,612
Marin — $ 4,750,923
Mariposa — $ 318,727
Mendocino — $ 1,824,242
Merced — $ 3,967,492
Modoc — $ 214,875
Monterey — $ 4,022,424
Napa — $ 3,369,198
Nevada — $ 1,357,769
Placer — $ 6,606,295
Plumas — $ 2,565,430
Sacramento — $ 7,024,199
San Benito — $ 877,418
San Bernardino — $ 1,450,867
San Diego — $ 6,446
San Francisco — $ 14,835,825
San Joaquin — $ 13,167,723
San Luis Obispo — $ 10,392,451
San Mateo — $ 15,317,959
Santa Barbara — $ 1,180,653
Santa Clara — $ 33,320,405
Santa Cruz — $ 2,016,295
Shasta — $ 6,227,812
Sierra — $ 124,531
Siskiyou — $ 100,917
Solano — $ 6,654,033
Sonoma — $ 8,764,068
Stanislaus — $ 2,904,283
Sutter — $ 1,415,569
Tehama — $ 1,551,202
Trinity — $ 181,612
Tulare — $ 610,699
Tuolumne — $ 910,615
Yolo — $ 2,917,664
Yuba — $ 1,474,638
Total payments -- $268,640,779
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of [url="]PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit [url="]pge.com[/url] and [url="]pge.com%2Fnews[/url].
