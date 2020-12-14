Northern Trust Asset Management Announces Changes to Money Market Mutual Fund Suite











The Northern Funds- Municipal Money Market Fund (NOMXX) and the Northern Institutional Funds- Municipal Portfolio (NMUXX) will both close to new investors on or about January 11, 2021. Final liquidating distribution of the funds’ assets will occur on or about February 12, 2021.













The Northern Funds- Municipal Money Market Fund (NOMXX) and the Northern Institutional Funds- Municipal Portfolio (NMUXX) will both close to new investors on or about January 11, 2021. Final liquidating distribution of the funds’ assets will occur on or about February 12, 2021.



A proposed merger of the Northern Funds Money Market Fund (NORXX) into the Northern Funds- U.S. Government Money Market Fund (NOGXX), subject to shareholder approval.







Northern Trust Asset Management, which oversees $339 billion in liquidity and short-duration strategies globally as of Sept. 30, 2020, announced the following changes to its suite of money market mutual funds:These fund lineup changes highlight a thoughtful progression by Northern Trust Asset Management to exit the prime and municipal money market mutual fund space, a process that began back in May 2020 with the closure of the institutional prime money market mutual fund, the Northern Institutional Funds - Prime Obligations Portfolio.“Given our strongly held, long-term views on interest rates, coupled with shifting investor preferences and the potential for continued regulatory changes, appropriate action was needed with our money market mutual fund offering,” said Jen Hoffenkamp, who oversees Northern Trust Asset Management’s liquidity products. “Our investment strategies are rooted in the foundational belief that investors should be compensated for the risks they take, and we are committed to delivering investment products and solutions that fit our investor-centric approach.”Northern Trust Asset Management anticipates that U.S. interest rates will remain anchored near zero for the foreseeable future. In a continued low interest rate environment, investors in municipal and prime money market mutual funds earn yields comparable to government money market funds. “In our opinion, the risk/reward profile for these investors has become misaligned,” said Peter Yi, Northern Trust Asset Management’s director of short-duration fixed income and head of taxable credit research. “Our view is that the constraints limiting municipal and prime money market mutual funds today will not improve significantly over time. The money market mutual fund landscape has fundamentally changed.”Generally, prime and municipal money market mutual funds have declined in assets, while government money market mutual funds have grown as they seek to preserve the principal stability and liquidity that investors value. “Investor preferences have changed, but their liquidity needs remain the same,” Hoffenkamp said.For the foreseeable future, Northern Trust Asset Management views government money market mutual funds as the optimal solution for investors’ operational cash needs. For intermediate (six-to-12-month) liquidity needs, the firm encourages clients to consider a cash segmentation strategy to take advantage of the value ultra-short fixed income products can provide.While these changes affect prime and municipal money market mutual funds, Northern Trust Asset Management will continue to deliver these cash strategies to clients through customized solutions and other fund product types. Northern Trust Asset Management has helped liquidity investors navigate the ever-evolving liquidity landscape for more than 40 years. As one of the largest global cash managers, with a full liquidity suite serving individual and institutional investors, the firm offers a range of strategies, from municipal, prime and government cash management to ultra-short fixed income strategies.[url="]Northern+Trust+Asset+Management[/url] is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.0 trillion of investor asset as of September 30, 2020, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Belvedere Advisors LLC, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $12.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit [url="]our+website[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url].Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our [url="]global+and+regulatory+information[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005715/en/