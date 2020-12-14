Dream Group of Companies Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report

collectively referred to astoday announced the release of their 2019 Sustainability Report (the “Report”). The Report highlights Dream’s progress and commitment towards its environmental, social and governance initiatives. The Report is available on the website of each Dream entity and is available [url="]here[/url].

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005768/en/



“Sustainability is an integral part of how we strategically approach and manage our business,” said Michael Cooper, Chief Responsible Officer, Dream Unlimited Corp. “We are pleased to share the progress we have made this year and will continue to integrate sustainability practices that have meaningful impacts across our companies to be a leader in ESG practices and impact investing.”







Highlights of our 2019 Report include:















Recipient of the Globe and Mail’s “Women Lead Here” award for female representation in a leadership role (Dream Unlimited);







Recipient of the Globe and Mail’s “Women Lead Here” award for female representation in a leadership role (Dream Unlimited);



Dream Office REIT will be submitting for the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment in 2021.







Dream Office REIT will be submitting for the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment in 2021.



$700,000 donated to charitable and community initiatives;







$700,000 donated to charitable and community initiatives;



Dream Office REIT reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 24.8% over 5 years; and







Dream Office REIT reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 24.8% over 5 years; and



50% of board members are women (Dream Unlimited and Dream MPCT).







Dream’s Report has been prepared with references to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) real estate sub-sector, as well as addresses the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The steps we are taking to align ourselves with established standards exemplifies our commitment to promote transparency and formalize our approach to ESG and impact investing.Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $8 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.dream.ca[/url].Dream Impact is a real estate impact investing vehicle that targets projects that create positive and lasting impacts on communities and the environment, while achieving market returns. Dream Impact provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development and income properties that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities that generate both strong financial returns and provide positive, social and environmental impacts in our communities; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; and leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships to generate investment opportunities, capitalize on strong market fundamentals and generate attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.dreamimpacttrust.ca[/url].Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.dreamofficereit.ca[/url].Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005768/en/