Connecting Collaboration Across Teams and Time Zones: Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Members

[url="]Asana%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced its Asana Together program has surpassed the 2,000 member mark as it continues growing its global ambassador program around the world.

Asana ambassadors and fans gather at an Asana Together World Tour stop in New York, NY in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Launched in 2019, Asana Together is a global community of customers and experts who connect both online and offline around shared interests of teamwork, productivity – and, of course, Asana. The Asana Together World Tour provides customers, partners and ambassadors with the opportunity to forge connections with like-minded collaboration enthusiasts through in-person and virtual events.This year, the Asana Together World Tour reached new heights, with over 175 Asana-hosted and more than 40 community-based events – both in-person and online – as part of a growing movement to share best practices on effortless collaboration.“We’re thrilled the Asana Together community program has grown to include more than 2,000 members across 94 countries, with our Asana Together World Tour now spanning over 30 cities and more than 175 events in 2020,” said Joshua Zerkel, Head of Global Engagement Marketing, Asana. “This year has brought rapid and radical changes to the way many of us work. Despite this, our community of customers and experts have continued to support each other virtually, connecting at events and on our growing community forum. This connection between Asana and our customers, and our customers with each other, helps everyone work better together so we can all achieve great things.”Asana’s mission is to help humanity thrive by enabling the world’s teams to work together effortlessly. Asana Together was created to provide a forum for everyone to do their best work and achieve their goals by teaching, learning, and engaging with Asana’s community of fans and experts. Here’s what some of our community members say about Asana Together:“Asana Together has provided me with a huge community of thought leaders, project managers, and innovators across the globe. As someone who works as a team of one, it’s critical for me to network with other people using Asana so I can bounce ideas and strategies against other experts. With the Asana Together community, I have direct access to diverse thinkers who help me succeed in my role.” -“Being part of the Asana Together program has opened my eyes to the different ways that Asana can be leveraged. I enjoy the flexibility that Asana provides and look forward to working with others to help them figure out how Asana can be used to connect intentionally and get things done confidently.” -“Asana completely disrupted our Marketing and Design workflow in the most productive way possible, allowing us to achieve things we never thought possible. Since joining the Asana Together community as an Ambassador, I have been guided and given the tools to be able to empower other teams in the company to do their best work.”For more information on Asana Together and how to join the global community, visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fasana.com%2Fcommunity[/url].Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann, and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit [url="]www.asana.com[/url].

