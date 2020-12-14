  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dynatrace, Inc.

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:DT -1.64%

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation on behalf of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Dynatrace stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at [email protected], or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005748/en/


