Copart Expands Location in Macon, Georgia

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online auto auction company announced the expansion of its Macon, Georgia location. The facility now spans 65 acres with additional capacity for vehicle storage and operations.

"We are pleased about the expanded property because it provides us the additional space and resources to serve our customers in the exceptional manner they expect and deserve from Copart," said General Manager Joshua Gardner.

Eligible buyers can register at any time at Copart.com/Register to place bids on vehicles through Copart's online auction platform. The Copart Macon location hosts weekly car auctions on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

"Copart Macon's recent expansion marks an exciting step ahead for Copart in central Georgia, as well as for our customers in the area," said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

Visit the Copart Macon page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory. For a list of all Copart locations, please visit Copart.com/locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online auto auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register.

Contact:

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

[email protected] | (972)-391-5206

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-expands-location-in-macon-georgia-301192308.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.