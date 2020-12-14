  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Copart Expands Location in Macon, Georgia

December 14, 2020 | About: NAS:CPRT +1.12%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online auto auction company announced the expansion of its Macon, Georgia location. The facility now spans 65 acres with additional capacity for vehicle storage and operations.

Copart, Inc., a global online vehicle auction company

"We are pleased about the expanded property because it provides us the additional space and resources to serve our customers in the exceptional manner they expect and deserve from Copart," said General Manager Joshua Gardner.

Eligible buyers can register at any time at Copart.com/Register to place bids on vehicles through Copart's online auction platform. The Copart Macon location hosts weekly car auctions on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

"Copart Macon's recent expansion marks an exciting step ahead for Copart in central Georgia, as well as for our customers in the area," said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

Visit the Copart Macon page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory. For a list of all Copart locations, please visit Copart.com/locations.

ABOUT COPART
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online auto auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register.

Contact:
Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart
[email protected] | (972)-391-5206

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-expands-location-in-macon-georgia-301192308.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)