Ohio Chooses Cardinal Health for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:CAH -1.34%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is pleased to have been selected by the Ohio Department of Health to support its efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines by arranging transportation within the state of Ohio. Once a vaccine is available and Ohio receives doses for in-state distribution, Cardinal Health's OptiFreight® Logistics business will provide same-day delivery services to approximately 350 locations across 88 counties. The state of Ohio currently expects initial vaccine doses to require special handling and temperature control, and OptiFreight® Logistics will leverage its expertise managing the transportation of sensitive products to ensure safe, successful delivery.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health)

"We are proud to provide our services to support our home state," said Steve Mason, CEO Medical segment, Cardinal Health. "A fully coordinated supply chain is critical to getting Americans safely vaccinated, and Cardinal Health is uniquely positioned to support Ohio's vaccination efforts so we can collectively begin to put COVID-19 behind us."

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About OptiFreight® Logistics
A division of Cardinal Health, OptiFreight® Logistics provides freight management across the continuum of care, delivering total transportation management for the healthcare industry. As a premier comprehensive logistics management provider, OptiFreight® Logistics anticipates healthcare customers' needs to help them optimize shipping costs through advanced analytics and integrated shipping solutions. More information about OptiFreight® Logistics is available at cardinalhealth.com/optifreight.

Contacts
Media: Andrew Stern, [email protected] and 614-339-4678; Investors: Kevin Moran, [email protected] and (614) 757-7942

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-chooses-cardinal-health-for-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-301192312.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health


