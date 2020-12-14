Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming December 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired First American Financial Corporation ("First American Financial" or the "Company") (NYSE: FAF) securities between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On May 24, 2019, KrebsOnSecurity reported that the Company's website "leaked hundreds of millions of documents related to mortgage deals going back to 2003." The records included bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver's license images—all of which "were available without authentication to anyone with a Web browser." Approximately 885 million records were exposed.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.31, or 6%, to close at $49.52 per share on May 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

On October 22, 2020, First American Financial disclosed that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC, regarding a preliminary determination to file an enforcement action against the Company related to the security breach. The SEC questioned the adequacy of the Company's disclosures at the time of the incident and the adequacy of its disclosure controls.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.83 per share, or 9%, to close at $46.75 per share on October 22, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers' sensitive personal information and data; (2) First American Financial faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

