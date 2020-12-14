  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Investor Alert: Ademi LLP Announces Filing of Class Action against Splunk Inc.

December 14, 2020 | About: NAS:SPLK +2.66%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who acquired Splunk Inc. ("Splunk") (NASDAQ: SPLK) securities. Investors have until February 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/splunk-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP's investigation focuses on whether Splunk issued false and misleading statements regarding its financial statements and prospects during August 2020 to December 2, 2020. Specifically, Splunk's third quarter revenue was $559 million, down 11% compared to last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of approximately $613 million. Splunk also reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.26, shockingly lower than the $0.09 per share in profit analysts had been predicting. BTIG stated that Splunk's explanation for these dismal financial results was "confusing given that most peers in the software space (and particularly in security software) saw relatively strong trends" in the quarter. Most analysts downgraded Splunk, with JPMorgan stating that it was "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Splunk, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/splunk-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi-llp-announces-filing-of-class-action-against-splunk-inc-301192223.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


