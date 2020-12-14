  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Innate Pharma SA (IPHA)

December 14, 2020 | About: NAS:IPHA +0.69%

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming December 22, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innate Pharma SA ("Innate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IPHA) securities between March 10, 2020 and September 8, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Innate investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On October 23, 2018, Innate and AstraZeneca plc ("AstraZeneca") announced an expansion of a pre-existing collaboration agreement, whereby AstraZeneca acquired 9.8% equity stake in Innate and obtained full oncology rights to monalizumab, a first-in-class humanized anti-NKG2A antibody. As part of this agreement, Innate would receive $100 million in milestone payments at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab.

On September 8, 2020, Innate announced that it had amended its collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Innate "will now receive a $50 million payment upon AstraZeneca's dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 trial, and a $50 million payment after the interim analysis demonstrates the combination meets a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity."

On this news, the Company's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.62 per share, or 26.6%, to close at $4.45 per ADS on September 8, 2020.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Innate touted the results of their various Phase 2 trials as being within expectations; (2) Innate continued to reassure investors that they were eligible for the $100 million payment upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials; (3) Innate failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca to split the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, to be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Innate securities, you may move the Court no later than December 22, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-innate-pharma-sa-ipha-301191924.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


