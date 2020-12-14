5 Banks Boosting Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have grown their book value per share over the past decade through Dec. 14.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

The book value per share of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has risen 12% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.07 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.17.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $278.32 million.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 27.80% margin of safety at $30.52. The share price has been as high as $39 and as low as $17.3 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 21.84% below its 52-week high and 76.42% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 9.42.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.57% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.52% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.62%.

Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBCP) book value per share has grown 8.60% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 0.81 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.01.

The company, which operates in the banking industry, has a market cap of $250 million and an enterprise value of $101 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 55% margin of safety at $28.61. The share price has been as high as $40 and as low as $18.57 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 28.48% below its 52-week high and 54.07% above its 52-week low.

With 2.15% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

MVB

MVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MVBF) book value per share has grown 7% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 1.10.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $247 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 42% margin of safety at $20.99. The share price has been as high as $27 and as low as $8.22 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 22.26% below its 52-week high and 155.35% above its 52-week low.

Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.48% of outstanding shares.

ChoiceOne

The book value per share of ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) has grown 5.50% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.10 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.56.

The full-service banking institution has a market cap of $244 million and an enterprise value of $140 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 10.93% margin of safety at $31.39. The share price has been as high as $34 and as low as $16.86 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 7.68% below its 52-week high and 86.18% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 15.77.

With 0.17% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FSBW) book value per share has grown 20.90% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.10% and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.21%.

The community-based savings bank has a market cap of $242 million and an enterprise value of $380 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 30.54% margin of safety at $57.09. The share price has been as high as $64.41 and as low as $27.5 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 11.36% below its 52-week high and 107.60% above its 52-week low.

Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.80%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: