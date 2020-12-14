Masimo Corp (MASI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani Sold $11.5 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joe E Kiani (insider trades) sold 42,664 shares of MASI on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $270.61 a share. The total sale was $11.5 million.

Masimo Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies. Its product includes noninvasive blood constituent and brain and breath monitoring. Masimo Corp has a market cap of $14.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $263.000000 with a P/E ratio of 68.31 and P/S ratio of 13.66. Masimo Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Masimo Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Masimo Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 42,664 shares of MASI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $270.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 57,336 shares of MASI stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $270.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board Joe E Kiani sold 100,000 shares of MASI stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $262.94. The price of the stock has increased by 0.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MASI, click here