Systemax Inc (SYX) SVP & CFO Thomas Eugene Clark Sold $631,925 of Shares

December 14, 2020 | About: SYX +2.06%

SVP & CFO of Systemax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Eugene Clark (insider trades) sold 17,500 shares of SYX on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $36.11 a share. The total sale was $631,925.

Systemax Inc is direct marketer of brand name and private label products including industrial, material handling and supplies, computer equipment and related accessories, technology supplies and consumer electronics. Systemax Inc has a market cap of $1.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.200000 with a P/E ratio of 23.38 and P/S ratio of 1.44. The dividend yield of Systemax Inc stocks is 1.51%. Systemax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 39.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Systemax Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of SYX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $35.78. The price of the stock has increased by 3.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Thomas Eugene Clark sold 17,500 shares of SYX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $36.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Industrial Prod GRP Robert Dooley sold 10,000 shares of SYX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $36.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.02% since.
  • VP & Controller Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of SYX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $35.64. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.
  • Director Lawrence P Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of SYX stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 6.29% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Donna Fielding sold 483 shares of SYX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $32.07. The price of the stock has increased by 16% since.
  • SVP & Chief Info Officer Manoj Shetty sold 5,000 shares of SYX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 16.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SYX, click here

.

