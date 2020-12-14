Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery Sold $5.3 million of Shares

EVP Global Business Strategy of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Montgomery (insider trades) sold 210,644 shares of TPX on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $25.34 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $5.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.320000 with a P/E ratio of 22.51 and P/S ratio of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of TPX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $25.34. The price of the stock has increased by 3.87% since.

Director Richard W Neu sold 40,000 shares of TPX stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $25.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.66% since.

