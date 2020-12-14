Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of Regenxbio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vittal Vasista (insider trades) sold 37,500 shares of RGNX on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $40.1 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Regenxbio Inc has a market cap of $1.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.200000 with and P/S ratio of 10.62. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Regenxbio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of RGNX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

