Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $605,784 of Shares

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $40.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $264.780000 with a P/E ratio of 123.72 and P/S ratio of 30.74. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Veeva Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of VEEV stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $258.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of VEEV stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $271.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

SVP Global Customer Services Frederic Lequient sold 266 shares of VEEV stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $267.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

SVP Global Customer Services Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of VEEV stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $271.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of VEEV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $265.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

