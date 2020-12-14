Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 11,046 shares of MRNA on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $159.18 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $61.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $155.070000 with and P/S ratio of 242.30. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $159.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.58% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 22,832 shares of MRNA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $158.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $148.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 12,929 shares of MRNA stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $150.55. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.23. The price of the stock has increased by 30.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $158.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $141.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.92% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $147.76. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $99.89. The price of the stock has increased by 55.24% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has increased by 54.25% since.

