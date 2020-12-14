Marsh & Mclennan Inc (MMC) President and CEO, MMC Daniel S Glaser Sold $36.3 million of Shares

President and CEO, MMC of Marsh & Mclennan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel S Glaser (insider trades) sold 314,516 shares of MMC on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $115.39 a share. The total sale was $36.3 million.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a professional services firm which provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a market cap of $58.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.920000 with a P/E ratio of 28.89 and P/S ratio of 3.45. The dividend yield of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc stocks is 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, MMC Daniel S Glaser sold 314,516 shares of MMC stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $115.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark C Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of MMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $114.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lloyd M Yates sold 6,658 shares of MMC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $115.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

