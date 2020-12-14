Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) CEO Mary N Dillon Sold $13.3 million of Shares

CEO of Ulta Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary N Dillon (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of ULTA on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $265.15 a share. The total sale was $13.3 million.

Ulta Beauty Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. It offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. Ulta Beauty Inc has a market cap of $14.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $265.790000 with a P/E ratio of 67.10 and P/S ratio of 2.43. Ulta Beauty Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 25.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ulta Beauty Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mary N Dillon sold 50,000 shares of ULTA stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $265.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of ULTA stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $271.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

GC and Corporate Secretary Jodi J Caro sold 4,371 shares of ULTA stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $273.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.8% since.

