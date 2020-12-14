Sprott Inc. Buys Corvus Gold, Corvus Gold, Novagold Resources Inc, Sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Gold Fields, B2Gold Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprott Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Corvus Gold, Corvus Gold, Novagold Resources Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, SSR Mining Inc, sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Gold Fields, B2Gold Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Anglogold Ashanti during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sprott Inc. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) - 1,077,900 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 850,200 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 2,921,902 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.96% MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 5,188,891 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,623,817 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Corvus Gold Inc.. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $2.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 23,441,459 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,061,590 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 289,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in McEwen Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $1.46, with an estimated average price of $1.21. The stock is now traded at around $0.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,234,350 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.48, with an estimated average price of $1.24. The stock is now traded at around $1.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 943,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 97.65%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 6,264,720 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 798.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,191,480 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,829,419 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 190.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,844,209 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp by 423.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $11.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,478,837 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 213,680 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Alexco Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.21 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.74.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.39, with an estimated average price of $1.06.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Sh. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $11.6.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.18 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Sprott Inc. reduced to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 26.52%. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Sprott Inc. still held 1,305,683 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. reduced to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 33.99%. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Sprott Inc. still held 4,272,463 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. reduced to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 25.44%. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Sprott Inc. still held 8,605,933 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. reduced to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 24.22%. The sale prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Sprott Inc. still held 338,810 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. reduced to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 34.91%. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Sprott Inc. still held 644,546 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sprott Inc. reduced to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Sprott Inc. still held 1,718,771 shares as of 2020-09-30.