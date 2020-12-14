  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shares issued to Settle Island Time Note and Change of Auditor

December 14, 2020 | About: TSXV:DKL -3.7%

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc (the “Company”) (TSXV: DKL) announces that it has entered into an amending agreement regarding its option to acquire a 75% interest in the Holt Claims from Island Time Exploration Limited (“ITE”), such that (i) the remaining $50,000 cash payment still owing by the Company to ITE will be settled through the issuance of 175,000 common shares of the Company, and (ii) the time to incur the minimum exploration expenditures is extended to September 30, 2021.

The Company also announces that it has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP (“Former Auditor”) to MNP LLP (“Successor Auditor”) until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 –Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with NI 51-102 the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


