Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sold $1 million of Shares

COO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Weiss (insider trades) sold 7,108 shares of TWST on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $144.88 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $6.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.260000 with and P/S ratio of 61.60. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James M Thorburn sold 20,018 shares of TWST stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $149.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,108 shares of TWST stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $144.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $103.4. The price of the stock has increased by 35.65% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of TWST stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $131.46. The price of the stock has increased by 6.69% since.

See Remarks William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of TWST stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $113.65. The price of the stock has increased by 23.41% since.

