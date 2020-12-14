Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Sold $4.6 million of Shares

CEO of Onewater Marine Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Austin Jr. Singleton (insider trades) sold 220,000 shares of ONEW on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $20.84 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

OneWater Marine Inc has a market cap of $417.670 million; its shares were traded at around $27.890000 with a P/E ratio of 11.71 and P/S ratio of 0.19.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of ONEW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $20.84. The price of the stock has increased by 33.83% since.

