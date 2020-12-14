  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Sold $4.6 million of Shares

December 14, 2020 | About: ONEW +0.69%

CEO of Onewater Marine Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Austin Jr. Singleton (insider trades) sold 220,000 shares of ONEW on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $20.84 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

OneWater Marine Inc has a market cap of $417.670 million; its shares were traded at around $27.890000 with a P/E ratio of 11.71 and P/S ratio of 0.19. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with OneWater Marine Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of ONEW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $20.84. The price of the stock has increased by 33.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ONEW, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)