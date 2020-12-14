Gmt Capital Corp Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Cigna Corp, Entegris Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Gmt Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, Overstock.com Inc, Eastman Kodak Co, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Cigna Corp, Entegris Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmt Capital Corp. As of 2020Q3, Gmt Capital Corp owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, MTCH, KODK, RGA, AAWW, VXRT, PLT, GME, DUST, MRVL,

IAC, MTCH, KODK, RGA, AAWW, VXRT, PLT, GME, DUST, MRVL, Added Positions: OSTK, HBM, NOMD, AVNT, SSNC, NTGR, WU, VMW, HA,

OSTK, HBM, NOMD, AVNT, SSNC, NTGR, WU, VMW, HA, Reduced Positions: GOOG, ENTG, SUM, ADM, CE, ATH, EMN, DD, BIIB, TAK, AMZN, BIDU, TMX, BKNG, CNQ, LBRT,

GOOG, ENTG, SUM, ADM, CE, ATH, EMN, DD, BIIB, TAK, AMZN, BIDU, TMX, BKNG, CNQ, LBRT, Sold Out: CI, FB, EWZ, IBP, FIZZ, UGAZ, MMYT, CRH, BGGSQ, MBUU,

For the details of GMT CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gmt+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Celanese Corp (CE) - 1,943,653 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.08% Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 43,370,448 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 599,627 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13% VMware Inc (VMW) - 506,570 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 1,088,187 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.71%

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 242,300 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $144.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 107,918 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 981,400 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $117.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $62.36, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,141 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Vaxart Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $8.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 447,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.07 and $122.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 659,893 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 99.55%. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $23.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 365,026 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 709,300 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Netgear Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 675,443 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 366,500 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $67.17 and $101.75, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $60.59 and $84.29, with an estimated average price of $70.07.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.02 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 80.04%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1760.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.91%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 27,569 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Entegris Inc by 74.96%. The sale prices were between $57.65 and $74.34, with an estimated average price of $66.91. The stock is now traded at around $95.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.33%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 430,109 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Summit Materials Inc by 75.94%. The sale prices were between $14.72 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.73%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 942,374 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 65.3%. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 566,928 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 46.26%. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 945,572 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 44.82%. The sale prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $100.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 415,041 shares as of 2020-09-30.