Howard Hughes Medical Institute Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Howard Hughes Medical Institute (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Hughes Medical Institute. As of 2020Q3, Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 21 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SPY, EFA, EEM,

SPY, EFA, EEM, Reduced Positions: DT, TMO, TSM, DIS,

DT, TMO, TSM, DIS, Sold Out: IGV,

For the details of Howard Hughes Medical Institute's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+hughes+medical+institute/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 248,000 shares, 27.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2510.53% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,292,413 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 340,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.86% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 234,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2500.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 2510.53%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $364.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.24%. The holding were 248,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2500.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33.