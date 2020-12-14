  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST

December 14, 2020 | About: SPY -0.45% EFA +0.06% EEM -0.52% IGV +0.64%

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Howard Hughes Medical Institute (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Hughes Medical Institute. As of 2020Q3, Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 21 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Howard Hughes Medical Institute's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+hughes+medical+institute/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Hughes Medical Institute
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 248,000 shares, 27.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2510.53%
  2. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,292,413 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 340,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.86%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 234,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2500.00%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 2510.53%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $364.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.24%. The holding were 248,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2500.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGV)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Also check out:

1. Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Hughes Medical Institute's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Hughes Medical Institute keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)