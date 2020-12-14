Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Endorsement Partnership with Seafood Industry Australia

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, is pleased to announce they have been selected by Seafood Industry Australia (“SIA”), the national peak-body representing the Australian seafood industry, as an endorsed provider of foreign currency exchange and international payments solutions for SIA members across Australia.Through this partnership, SIA’s members and their respective companies, who qualify, will be able to gain access to and utilize Cambridge’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs in order to help them meet their stated financial goals. Additionally, Cambridge’s award-winning trading platform will enable SIA’s qualified members to manage their global payments from a single point of access.“Cambridge is honored to become an endorsed partner for SIA, the highly regarded national body that represents and advocates for the Australian seafood industry. I am confident that SIA members will benefit from access to our innovative cross-border payments and foreign exchange solutions, along with our experience gained in this sector,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “Our team in Australia looks forward to sharing our experience within the seafood industry with SIA members and helping them grow their businesses globally.”“SIA is pleased to announce Cambridge Global Payments as a preferred partner of the Australian seafood industry,” SIA CEO Veronica Papacosta said. “SIA is continually looking for opportunities to bring value to our members through productive partnerships that provide solutions to enhance their business operations. Cambridge’s industry-leading technologies have the ability to simplify the way Australian seafood businesses connect with the global marketplace, and we look forward to working with them.”Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at [url="]cambridgefx.com[/url] and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn.[/url]Seafood Industry Australia (SIA) is the national peak-body representing the Australian seafood industry. With members from the wildcatch, aquaculture and post-harvest sectors of the Australian seafood industry, we are the voice of Australian seafood. SIA provides consumers, government and other stakeholders with confident and united representation. Our unity indicates that we love what we do, we stand by our products and that those products are the best in the world. Learn more at [url="]seafoodindustryaustralia.com.au[/url].Cambridge Global Payments is the trade name of Cambridge Mercantile Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005007/en/