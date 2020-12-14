  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

WashREIT to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, February 11th

December 14, 2020 | About: WRE +0.78%

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The conference call will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-407-9205
International Toll Number:201-689-8054

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:877-481-4010
International Toll Number:919-882-2331
Conference ID:38951

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our shares trade on the and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODExMjAxMSMzODgwODM4IzIwMTA4MTc=
901e746f-1872-425f-a6fe-8dcfd5452bb2

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)