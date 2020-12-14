  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Carrie H. Cheshier President of Berkley North Pacific

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:WRB -0.87%


W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Carrie H. Cheshier as president of Berkley North Pacific, a Berkley Company. She succeeds Gary Gudex, who has been named chairman. The appointments are effective immediately.



Ms. Cheshier comes to Berkley North Pacific with over 30 years of demonstrated success in the insurance industry with extensive experience in leadership, distribution management, underwriting, operations and claims. She most recently served as a regional president for a leading national insurer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration/management from Weber State University and the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Associate in Risk Management (ARM), and Associate in Management (AIM) designations.



Mr. Gudex has been a long-standing member of the Berkley team, having served as both director of underwriting at Berkley Net and later as president of Berkley North Pacific. Under his leadership, Berkley North Pacific has grown profitably, solidifying its position as a prominent provider of commercial lines insurance in the Pacific Northwest. As chairman, he will continue to work with the team throughout the transition and remain in an advisory role for the group overall.



Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “We thank Gary for his exceptional contributions during his tenure of service to Berkley, especially for the strong leadership he brought to Berkley North Pacific. Carrie brings great expertise in all aspects of the business to our organization that will further enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this important region. We are couldn’t be more pleased to have her join our team.”



Berkley North Pacific is a regional commercial property and casualty insurance provider that offers local underwriting, claims, and risk management services through independent agents in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Utah. BNP provides solutions for a large variety of standard businesses and including light manufacturing, real estate, retail/wholesale, construction and agricultural sectors. For further information about Berkley North Pacific and the products and services it offers, please visit [url="]www.berkleynpac.com[/url].



Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit [url="]www.wrberkley.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005806/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)