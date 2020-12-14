Murphy Oil Corporation to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.murphyoilcorp.com[/url].As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at [url="]www.murphyoilcorp.com[/url].

