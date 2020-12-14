Kezar Life Sciences Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

[url="]Kezar+Life+Sciences%2C+Inc[/url]. (Nasdaq: [url="]KZR[/url]), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that it has been added to the NASDAQ Biotech Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Findexes.nasdaqomx.com%2FIndex%2FOverview%2FNBI[/url].Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via selective targets. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company’s protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit [url="]www.kezarlifesciences.com[/url].

