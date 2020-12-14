Kadant Awarded $10 Million Order for Fiber Processing Systems

WESTFORD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (: KAI) announced it received two orders to supply recycled fiber processing systems from a containerboard producer in Asia with a value of approximately $10 million. The equipment will be used to process recycled corrugated boxes and produce top liner used in corrugated packaging. The orders were booked in the fourth quarter of 2020 and are expected to ship in 2021.



“We are pleased to have been selected to supply the fiber processing systems for these recycled containerboard machines,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “Our leading position in fiber processing technology combined with our strong reputation for providing high-performance equipment were critical factors in being awarded this order.”

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,700 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

