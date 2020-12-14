Honeywell Acquires Sine Group To Create A Mobile Platform For Honeywell Forge Offerings And To Enhance Connected Buildings Solutions

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it has acquired Sine Group, an Adelaide, Australia-based technology and software as a service (SaaS) company that provides visitor management, workplace and supply chain solutions that are readily accessible with mobile devices. Sine's technologies will support a cloud-based mobile platform for Honeywell Forge, Honeywell's enterprise performance management offering, and Sine's software will augment Honeywell's Connected Buildings offerings with expanded safety, security and compliance capabilities.

Honeywell will also expand on Sine's features and solutions and make Sine's offerings available to more customers, globally.

"Sine's innovative and intuitive self-service software, combined with Honeywell Forge, will enable our customers to return to work and help keep their employees and customers safe," said Que Dallara, president and CEO, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "We will leverage Sine's technological know-how and expertise to create a mobile extension of Honeywell Forge while also substantially enhancing our Connected Buildings offerings to enable even greater levels of safety and productivity for building occupants and their guests."

Sine's intuitive mobile application enables touchless check-in by mobile phone across a wide variety of industries including commercial real estate, pharma, education, industrial, logistics, construction and others. Sine's SaaS solution provides companies with capabilities to help improve safety, security, and compliance across their facilities for visitors, building occupants and workers. Sine has also built a suite of features to enable organizations to manage their COVID-19 return-to-workplace protocols, including pre-screening, thermal camera integrations, capacity management and contact tracing.

"The combination of Sine's visitor management software and Honeywell's enterprise performance management software is a powerful one for businesses globally," said Antony Ceravolo, founder and chief executive officer of Sine. "Sine's solutions will bolster Honeywell's capabilities to help organizations operate more efficiently and safely. Sine will benefit from Honeywell's global scale and buildings management expertise. Together, with an accelerated roadmap, we will deliver a deeper set of solutions globally, while continuing to grow our ecosystem of partners and third-party integrations."

Honeywell Forge is purpose-built on a native edge-to-cloud, data-driven architecture designed to accelerate digital transformation of operations. For industrial businesses, this enterprise performance management SaaS application provides capabilities for facility, plant, or warehouse managers to help make their operations smarter, leaner and more efficient.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and there is no change to Honeywell's 2020 financial guidance as a result of the acquisition.

Visit hwll.co/Sine to learn more.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

