Pixelworks Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 4,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.45 per share. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Pixelworks. The gross proceeds to Pixelworks from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $12.0 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock in the public offering were issued by Pixelworks pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or Craig-Hallum Capital Group, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "will," "expect," "shall," and similar terms or the negative of such terms. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Pixelworks is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as subsequent SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

