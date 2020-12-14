  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kherkher Garcia, LLP Files Suit on Behalf of Burn Victims in Magellan Oil Tank Explosion

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:MMP -2.17%

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The burn accident lawyers at Kherkher Garcia, LLP have filed suit on behalf of two workers seriously injured in the recent explosion at the Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. facility on Refinery Row in Corpus Christi.

Aerial photo of the Magellan oil tank explosion in Corpus Christi, TX on December 5, 2020.

On the morning of December 5, 2020, workers for the Crosby, TX-based Shelton Services Inc. were cleaning a crude oil storage tank at the Magellan terminal on Poth Road when a massive explosion erupted. Firefighters spent several hours extinguishing the flames. At least seven Shelton Services crewmembers were injured in the explosion, several of whom were later transported to a specialized burn center in San Antonio for treatment. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is one of the largest pipeline operators in the country.

Founding partner Steve Kherkher said the family is bringing the suit to hold Magellan accountable for their life-changing injuries. "This kind of catastrophe is never supposed to happen when large pipeline companies do what they're supposed to do," said Kherkher. "We aim to hold the defendant accountable, seek maximum justice for our clients, and help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again."

Kherkher Garcia, LLP is a Houston-based law firm with over 30 years of success in trying cases to juries across the nation. The explosion accident lawyers at Kherkher Garcia have won substantial verdicts and settlements for burn victims and their families in some of the largest refinery, pipeline, and offshore explosions in history. To learn more, visit www.kherkhergarcia.com.

Contact: Sepi Khan
713-333-0851
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kherkher-garcia-llp-files-suit-on-behalf-of-burn-victims-in-magellan-oil-tank-explosion-301192455.html

SOURCE Kherkher Garcia, LLP


