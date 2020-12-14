HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating SolarWinds (SWI) Knowledge of Hack in Orion Products, Encourages SWI Investors with Losses to Contact Firm Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Hagens Berman urges SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Certain investors may have valuable claims. The firm also welcomes contacts by persons who may be able to assist the investigation.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether SolarWinds may have misled investors about the security of its IT monitoring products, and when SolarWinds first learned of the malware in its software delivered to customers.

More specifically, on Dec. 13, 2020, Reuters reported hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments and the cyberspies are believed to have gotten in by surreptitiously tampering with updates released by SolarWinds, which serves government customers across the executive branch, the military, and the intelligence services.

On Dec. 14, 2020, SolarWinds announced it has evidence that the vulnerability was inserted in its Orion monitoring products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020.

This news drove the price of SolarWinds shares sharply lower on Dec. 14, 2020.

"We're focused on when SolarWinds and its senior management first knew about the hack," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a SolarWinds investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SolarWinds should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.

