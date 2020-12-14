  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Jordan Company L.P. Closes Acquisition of Potters

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:PQG +0.73%

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company L.P. ("TJC") announced that one of its affiliates has closed the previously announced acquisition of Potters Industries, LLC ("Potters"), the Performance Materials segment of publicly traded PQ Group Holdings, Inc. ("PQ", NYSE: PQG).

Operating out of a broad network of 28 production facilities, Potters is a global manufacturer of engineered glass materials and a leader in highway safety. Led by President & CEO Scott Randolph with more than 30 years of industry experience, Potters is well positioned for future growth as a standalone company.

"We are very excited to have TJC as our new partner," said Scott Randolph. "With TJC's support, we look forward to continuing to expand our business through both organic initiatives and selective acquisitions which will further broaden our offering to our customers. We greatly appreciate the support we've received from PQ, and we thank them for their guidance through the years."

"TJC is thrilled to have identified a world-class platform and management team and we look forward to investing in the future growth of Potters," stated Ian Arons, Partner at TJC.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and Barclays Capital, Inc. served as financial advisor to TJC. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to PQ.

About The Jordan Company, L.P.

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $13 billion. TJC has a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Industrials; Transportation & Logistics; Healthcare & Consumer; and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by its Operations Management Group, established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit https://www.thejordancompany.com/.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jordan-company-lp-closes-acquisition-of-potters-301192412.html

SOURCE The Jordan Company, L.P.


