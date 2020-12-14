NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share. This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share. This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







9/30/20 6/30/20 9/30/19

9/30/20 9/30/19 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 24,577 23,923 22,378

94,231 82,672

Provision for loan losses



7,500 1,900 --

10,150 1,750

Non-interest income



75,095 66,584 20,826

174,544 56,286

Non-interest expense



39,160 34,223 24,532

119,332 79,652

Income tax expense



13,818 13,868 4,668

35,788 14,389

Net income

$ 39,194 40,516 14,004

103,505 43,167



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

















Total assets ` $ 2,552,198 2,600,212 2,605,225

2,552,198 2,605,225

Total loans held for sale



493,212 486,077 420,428

493,212 420,428

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,646,143 1,742,954 1,911,521

1,646,143 1,911,521

Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,752,768 1,824,617 1,828,972

1,752,768 1,828,972

Stockholders' equity



350,382 314,883 262,267

350,382 262,267



















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 47.42 42.62

35.56

47.42 35.56

Earnings per share



5.30 5.48

1.90

14.02 5.85

Cash dividends paid per share



0.55 0.55

0.50

2.15 2.00





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



6.09% 6.20%

2.22%

4.01% 1.85%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



47.13% 55.15%

21.80%

33.79% 17.48%





















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,388,493 7,389,089

7,381,378

7,384,118 7,383,976















































View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301192418.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.