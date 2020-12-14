  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

December 14, 2020 | About: OTCPK:NASB +0% OTCPK:NASB +0%

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share. This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share. This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





9/30/20

6/30/20

9/30/19


9/30/20

9/30/19

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income


$

24,577

23,923

22,378


94,231

82,672


Provision for loan losses



7,500

1,900

--


10,150

1,750


Non-interest income



75,095

66,584

20,826


174,544

56,286


Non-interest expense



39,160

34,223

24,532


119,332

79,652


Income tax expense



13,818

13,868

4,668


35,788

14,389


Net income


$

39,194

40,516

14,004


103,505

43,167











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:










Total assets

`

$

2,552,198

2,600,212

2,605,225


2,552,198

2,605,225


Total loans held for sale



493,212

486,077

420,428


493,212

420,428


Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,646,143

1,742,954

1,911,521


1,646,143

1,911,521


Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,752,768

1,824,617

1,828,972


1,752,768

1,828,972


Stockholders' equity



350,382

314,883

262,267


350,382

262,267











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

47.42

42.62


35.56


47.42

35.56


Earnings per share



5.30

5.48


1.90


14.02

5.85


Cash dividends paid per share



0.55

0.55


0.50


2.15

2.00












Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



6.09%

6.20%


2.22%


4.01%

1.85%


Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



47.13%

55.15%


21.80%


33.79%

17.48%












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,388,493

7,389,089


7,381,378


7,384,118

7,383,976
























Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301192418.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)