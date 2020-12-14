  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ready Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

December 14, 2020 | About: NYSE:RC +2.5%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:RC) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-declares-fourth-quarter-2020-dividend-301192360.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)