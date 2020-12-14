SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Pluralsight, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") a leading global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $20.26 per share in cash for each share of Pluralsight common stock that they hold.

If you own Pluralsight shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/PS/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether (i) Pluralsight's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Pluralsight's shareholders; and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, multiple analysts set price targets for Pluralsight above the per-share merger consideration, with a high target of $27.00.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-pluralsight-inc-301192364.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP