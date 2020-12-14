Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sold $13.5 million of Shares

CFO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John R. Rettig (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of BILL on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $134.66 a share. The total sale was $13.5 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $143.000000 with and P/S ratio of 41.74.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120.4. The price of the stock has increased by 18.77% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $114.28. The price of the stock has increased by 25.13% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $104.02. The price of the stock has increased by 37.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,832 shares of BILL stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $119.87. The price of the stock has increased by 19.3% since.

CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 795 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.31% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of BILL stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $118.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.31% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has increased by 27.39% since.

