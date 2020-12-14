Loop Insights Announces Appointment of New CFO , Mark Lotz

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick-and-mortar space, announces the appointment of Mark Lotz as Chief Financial Officer effective December 11, 2020.

Mr. Lotz holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a joint major in Economics. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 26 years of post-qualification experience, and has extensive in the capital markets across a broad cross-section of industries including SaaS, manufacturing, mining, technology and financial services. Mr. Lotz has held CFO and other senior financial positions with several well-known mining and exploration companies. He has also served as a senior executive officer in the securities brokerage industry. Prior to that, he served as a securities regulator, following his tenure at Coopers & Lybrand where he focused on the mining and tax sectors.

The Company also announces that Abbey Abdiye, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The resignation is effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Abdiye for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.



