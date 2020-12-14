GrafTech Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Existing Stockholders

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) today announced that affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium that has a majority ownership interest in GrafTech, priced an offering of 8,500,000 shares of GrafTech common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. This represents an increase of 1,500,000 shares over the amount previously announced. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. GrafTech is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering.Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) (File No. 333-232190) and a prospectus supplement relating to the offering to be filed by GrafTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and the other documents GrafTech has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into that registration statement for more complete information about GrafTech, its common stock and the offering. You may obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement, the prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Copies of the prospectus supplement for this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2Floor, New York, NY 10014.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering of the common stock will be made only by means of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement.GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

