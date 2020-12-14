  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $12.4 million of Shares

December 14, 2020 | About: TW -0.25%

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 191,496 shares of TW on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $64.51 a share. The total sale was $12.4 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $14.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.700000 with a P/E ratio of 76.11 and P/S ratio of 13.67. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.48%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 191,496 shares of TW stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $64.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.
  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 308,504 shares of TW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $64.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 16,000 shares of TW stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $59.69. The price of the stock has increased by 8.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 20,000 shares of TW stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $64.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.
  • Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 7,500 shares of TW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $508176.
  • President William Hult sold 300,000 shares of TW stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $64.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 25,000 shares of TW stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $64.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.
  • Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 10,000 shares of TW stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has increased by 7.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TW, click here

.

