Cloudflare Inc (NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sold $12.1 million of Shares

December 14, 2020 | About: NET -1.19%

COO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle Zatlyn (insider trades) sold 146,100 shares of NET on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $82.51 a share. The total sale was $12.1 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $25.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.430000 with and P/S ratio of 62.69. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cloudflare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.69. The price of the stock has increased by 22.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,100 shares of NET stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $82.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.
  • General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of NET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $74.93. The price of the stock has increased by 8.67% since.
  • Director Scott D Sandell sold 337,404 shares of NET stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has increased by 23.14% since.
  • COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,100 shares of NET stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $65.35. The price of the stock has increased by 24.61% since.
  • Director Scott D Sandell sold 450,579 shares of NET stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $65.34. The price of the stock has increased by 24.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

